I doubt many of us are prepared for the massive impacts of climate change and environmental degradation that will manifest themselves in this century if we don't change our behavior. This generation has the chance, right now, to change our patterns of consumption and avoid some of the brunt of climate change.
This needs to start with education. If you doubt the seriousness of climate change or don't know if you care about this issue, I implore you to read some of the scientific research that is available online.
It is easy to access and paints a clear picture - that we cannot afford to continue destroying this planet.
Landon Durtschi
Idaho Falls