It must have taken a lot of money and organization for spontaneous demonstrations to erupt worldwide among young people. We are told they are terrified, feel they have no future and that the world will soon come to an end. Is it not mass child abuse to terrorize generations of children to serve a political agenda? Especially if the crisis used to terrorize them is a delusion and a cruel hoax. I've been told by scientists that anything can be proven. This is especially true if government grants are involved. Heating and cooling trends have occurred throughout history.
Gregory Wrightstone, a geologist with 35 years experience, wrote a book entitled, "Inconvenient Facts; The Science Al Gore Doesn't Want You To Know About." The book has a graph showing that CO2 in the atmosphere over the past 140 million years has declined in a straight line from 2,500 parts per million to a dangerously low of 182 ppm 20,000 years ago. The industrial revolution has hiked CO2 to about 400 ppm, replenishing CO2 in the atmosphere so as to save plants and ultimately all animal life. Nature has been putting carbon in the ground in the form of coal and fossil fuel which is now being released by human activity. This is interesting science.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton