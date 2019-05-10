Climate disruptions
an urgent issue
To emphasize some key points from the reporting on the Intergovernmental science-policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services report: “‘We are indeed threatening the potential food security, water security and social fabric’ of humanity”; “‘We’re in the middle of the sixth great extinction crisis’”; “‘Business as usual is a disaster’”; and “‘Many of the worst effects can be prevented by changing the way we grow food, produce energy, deal with climate change and dispose of waste (...) involves concerted action by governments, companies and people.’”
We extol the virtue of doing right by our children and the generations to follow but in light of this report, there is little sense of urgency and remarkably little is actually being done to address these problems.
Actions speak louder than words. Climate disruptions are already appearing in the form of often freakish and increasingly intense wildfire seasons and damaging storms, drought, deluges, declining forest health, decimated coral reefs, increasing rates of species extinction, severely degraded marine ecosystems and immigration crises — to name just a few.
In the absence of action, these disruptions will fester into increasingly severe crises, likely existential for billions, over the next few decades. There is a shocking and disheartening level of denial or dissembling, in the service of business as usual, especially among far too many of those we have elected to lead us. Whatever costs might be associated with taking action to address these issues are very likely to be minuscule compared to the costs of inaction.
Dennis Finn
Idaho Falls