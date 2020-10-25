Barb “Coach” Ehardt is a likeable person. As a coach, she is a champion for young people. But, as a legislator, she’s a champion for extreme right-wing politics.
Here’s just a few of her votes: 1) Voted against Frank Vandersloot’s Idaho Patient Act that protects people from overly aggressive medical debt collectors. 2) Voted against regulating vaping sales to minors. 3) Opposed Medicaid expansion every step of the way even though over 65% of her district voted in favor. 4) Voted to eliminate all math and science standards for K-12 students. 5) Voted three times against basic higher education funding bills last session.
Let’s return Barb to the basketball court full time where she really does do some good. And let’s elect Miranda Marquit, a mainstream candidate, to the Legislature where she’ll do some good for the rest of us.
Jerry and Carrie Scheid
Idaho Falls