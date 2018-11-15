I was able to listen to the debate between Janice McGeachin and Kristen Collum on public radio.
I was shocked when Ms. McGeachin said that she supported the Bundys during the debate. It was her only comment relative to a question about public lands. But, I guess her support of the Bundys is in line with all of her other radical views.
I am extremely regretful that she has been elected to be the lieutenant governor.
This is what it means to support the Bundys:
First, it means that Ms. McGeachin thinks it is okay for Cliven Bundy to graze his cattle on our public lands for free and not pay the very low, highly-subsidized grazing fees.
Second, it means that she thinks it is okay that Mr. Bundy owes the federal treasury (i.e., the American taxpayer) about $1 million in unpaid grazing fees.
Third, she thinks it is okay that Bundy and his associates met federal agents that came to remove his cattle from our public lands with weaponry and a stand-off that could have killed some of our fellow Americans.
Fourth, she thinks it is okay that associates of Cliven Bundy took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for over a month in 2016. The Refuge is also public land, which is managed for all Americans, not a select few.
Fifth, she thinks it is okay that during the occupation of the refuge, a Native American cultural site was desecrated. That is just shameful. After all, the original owners of our public lands were Native American people.
Sabrina Derusseau
Island Park