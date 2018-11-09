Many problems are too big to handle alone.
Community conversation events, presented by United Way with East Idaho Public Health and other organizations, are being held for local people to participate in assessing community needs and challenges for health, education and financial stability.
I hope suicide prevention is going to figure prominently as an area of need. Also, what about looking at the number of people in Bonneville who would gain access to health care through Medicaid expansion and resulting health care needs?
In education, improved access to early education has been strongly justified in terms of achieving grade level, return on investment and helping outcomes all through education and future employment. Details of these community events with RSVP are at www.unitedwayif.org. The next is at University Place Bennion Building 6-8 p.m. on Nov 13.
I followed the candidate forums online. Well done, Compass Academy and League of Women Voters.
Kudos to Pat Tucker, Jim de Angelis, Jerry Sehlke and George Morrison for highlighting and supporting all these needs of our community with a view to working across the aisle to achieve action. I am impressed by the energy and positive actions they have already contributed to helping our community, including Pat Tucker’s dedicated work and events organization that brought life-saving AEDs to our area schools and improved road safety awareness.
Thank you to these candidates who also carried petitions and worked for Medicaid expansion. I appreciate the opportunity to vote and to participate in the community conversation.
Melanie Edwards
Idaho Falls