After living here for some 70 years, I have seen many changes in our city. From a population of 17,500 in 1949 to over 50,000 now. An exploding citizenry has brought its problems, however. Disregarding that, we have a city to be proud of.
The most noticeable is the great direction of the Parks and Recreation Department under the leadership of Greg Wietzel and P.J. Holm. They and their hard-working crews have made both sides beautiful and a pleasure to see and enjoy. Our parks are excellent and a place to enjoy and relax. A very workable airport and a very dedicated fire department is included. The Bonneville Hotel renovation is a tribute to keeping some of the great downtown alive. My mother was a desk clerk there in 1946 and 1947, and I was a bellhop there from 1949 to June 1950, when I left to fight in Korea. I still have some pay stubs from 1950. Twenty-five cents an hour.
Many other accomplishments were noted which greatly enhanced the possibility of future growth. However, there are still a few items that I have doubts about. A $10 million police station? Where? Not feasible. Stay close to the sheriff. Close communication is always needed. And my biggest gripe, with all this money to spend, where is a good-sized spray park for our children? A postage stamp size pool on Grandview is not the answer. Why should families move here when there is no place for them to go and nothing to do? Put a really big spray park at Tautphaus and enlarge the spray park. Future generations will thank you.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls