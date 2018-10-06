I recently completed a solo bicycle tour across the Northern tier of the US, starting in Dillon, Montana, and riding east to Michigan before heading south where I ended my ride in Indiana.
There were several hard days on the bike, from long climbs in Montana, brutal headwinds in North Dakota and riding through Minnesota rainstorms. But what I will remember most about the tour is the kindness and support of total strangers: the RVers at multiple campgrounds who brought dinner to my campsite, a good Samaritan who turned-around in his pickup to offer me a ride to town as rain and thunder chased me one late afternoon, and the owners of a small community cafe in Hazelton, North Dakota. These owners walk to the nearby campground each evening to ask whether any cyclists need them to open early the next morning for breakfast (which they did for me and two other cyclists).
None of these people inquired about my political leanings, religion or bank account. I saw a country that we seldom hear about, and that did not reflect the divisiveness that comes across in the news and that is sometimes reflected in the letters to the editor in this newspaper.
Maybe there's still some hope, that for many people, the Golden Rule is alive, irrespective of political or other passions.
M.J. Edwards
Idaho Falls