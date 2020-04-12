During this time of uncertainty, our community is doing what it does best: pulling together and finding ways to help those in need.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and local health departments are providing reliable information, keeping us apprised of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank of Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory established the Community Commitment Fund to help local nonprofits provide critical services to those in need. This is a wonderful example of how our community leaders are working together and encouraging others to help.
Our local nonprofits are adapting by finding meaningful and safe ways to provide services to the community. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is adapting alongside them. The Ronald McDonald Family Room at EIRMC temporarily closed on March 21 to protect the safety of the families we serve, our volunteers and staff. However, we are still here supporting families with sick children by paying for their meals at EIRMC’s cafeteria. The nonprofit community is pulling together and helping where we can however we can.
Let’s continue to find ways to be the helpers. Give as you are able — financially or through a social investment with a phone call or act of kindness. Social distance but stay connected. We need each other. Remember the essential workers — they are the heroes.
I’m proud to be a part of this community. We will get through this together.
Lori Priest
Idaho Falls