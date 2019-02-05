In the past, I have written two or three letters complaining about the U.S. Postal Service. Here are a couple more to add to the saga.
Last October, at Halloween time, I sent a grandson a little box of candy. Halloween was Wednesday. I sent the package on Monday morning.
You guessed it, the package arrived Friday afternoon. This went to a city that is a two-hour drive from here. Five days to go less than 150 miles?
Later I sent small gives to three grandchildren that live in Caldwell. Two of the gifts were delivered, and I guess the third one is floating around somewhere, but who knows where?
My granddaughter was upset and heartbroken to think I sent the other two kids a gift but not her.
When we use the Postal Service, we put trust in them to do what they say they will do. They keep telling the country that they are more efficient. Five days to deliver to a city 150 miles away and two out of three small letters is not very efficient service.
Is it time to turn this over to private contractors?
Bob McBride
Idaho Falls