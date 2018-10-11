I am inclined to vote for Medicaid expansion, but I am concerned about what unexpected consequences might come with it.
I was working for IBM and providing programming assistance to a couple of hospitals when the government made a significant entry into the medical establishment business. If I remember correctly, it was in the mid-1960s. One surgery jumped from $400 to $4,000. That disparity between the cost of services and the billing rate continues today.
As I stated in a previous letter to the editor, my year-to-date medical bills amount to $8,579.62. My insurance company approved $1,217.83 of which the insurance company paid $1,042. 92 and I paid $164.16.Thus, the medical community was happy with 14 percent of their billing. My wife’s medical bills year to date are $10,207.62 for which the medical community accepted $2,309.41 or 22% of what was billed.
One editorial wrote about a neighbor in the gap who was charged $50,000 for a medical emergency. The hospital accepted $7,500 and the writer wondered who paid the rest. No one, $7,500 was the actual cost of the service.
If people were charged the actual cost of their medical service, many working poor in the gap would not need Medicaid expansion.
I wonder what unexpected consequences will come from this proposed expansion of Medicaid?
Dick Kenney
Idaho Falls