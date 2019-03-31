After all the accusations, lies, name-calling and two-and-a-half years of a witch hunt, I think Pelosi, Schumer and Adam Schiff all need to apologize to our president.
Well, guess what? It'll never happen. Now its time for the Democrats to go back to legislation, not investigation.
It's going to be funny to see the local Trump haters walking around with black feathers sticking out of their mouths from eating so much crow. Fake news, all the lies and derogatory tripe that comes out from the locals, and the national news should look at all the accomplishments Donald Trump has, despite these defamations. How about some cheese with all that whine?
Start working for America instead of against it. MAGA.
Bill Craig
Idaho Falls