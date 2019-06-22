Idaho Irrigation District would like to recognize Grace Christensen. Grace is a beautiful young woman from Shelley Idaho and is the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho. Grace has a long list of accomplishments and selfless service in her young life that is truly outstanding.
To name just a few, Grace is a five-time Idaho State Fiddle Champion, a three-time Northwest Regional Fiddle Champion and National Old Time Fiddlers Contest Fanciest Fiddler. Grace is a musician, singer and actor at Mountain River Ranch Dinner Theatre. Grace also teaches her wonderful talent to other students. Grace volunteers time and hard work in the community on many different projects including gleaning and donating over 2,500 pounds of potatoes to local food banks.
She is a volunteer and private tutor for students with executive function disorder. She is involved in honoring veterans in the community through music and service.
Idaho Irrigation had the pleasure of having Grace entertain us at our annual Christmas Party in 2018. Grace plays the fiddle like it is an extension of her spirit. She is a delightful and wonderful girl, and we honor and congratulate her as she competes in the Young Women of Excellence Scholarship program in Mobile Alabama June 27, 28 and 29.
Wish her well everybody! She certainly has devoted her young life and energy to good works and cheer to all! Congratulations Grace and great blessings to you in Alabama.
Idaho Irrigation District
Idaho Falls