Congratulations on a job not well done.
There is ample blame to go around concerning the demise of the regional public transportation option. The city of Idaho Falls can blame the company for poor management practices. The company management can blame the federal government for shutting down and depriving it of needing funding. The managing board can blame the city of Idaho Falls and other municipalities for lack of support.
The irony here is that while we have plenty of shared blame, those responsible feel no pain. That is reserved for TRPTA's employees and riders.
I used to use TRPTA to get to work. Now, my options are diminished. I can walk the 2.5 miles to the office or pay $12 for a ride-hailing service like Uber or Lyft. I am blind and do not have the option of driving a car on publicly funded roads.
I am fortunate to have working legs and money in the bank to cover these options. Many of TRPTA's former riders do not. We have one day to make tough decisions about how to reorganize our lives. A single day's notice. That's breath-taking in its irresponsibility.
To area local governments, the TRPTA board and the company management: congratulations on a job not well done. You may take pride in your lack of management, poor oversight and failure to work together to meet the transportation needs of local residents.
Todd DeVries
Idaho Falls