Several months ago, I wrote a letter complimenting the Downtown Development Corp. on their achievements at the time. The large listing of their achievements, at minimal costs, is truly remarkable. A demonstration of an organization of qualified, competent and dedicated management and staff.
Also in my previous letter, I suggested the Downtown Development group should replace the management and board of the Idaho Falls Event Center due to their failure to accomplish anything over a long period of time.
Now, there is no doubt the mayor and city council should replace the local and tourist tax-funded Event Center management, board and all others (designers, contractors, consultants, lawyers, etc.) from wasting any more taxpayer monies by immediately assigning full responsibility for completing the project to the Downtown Development group.
No doubt, under their leadership, the facility would not only move forward in a very timely manner, may actually cost less and have at least the capacity to hold 10,000 people instead of the measly 5,000 (for $90 million and a customer base of over 100,000) currently planned.
Finally, the Downtown Development group has earned and deserves the thanks and praise of the citizens and tourists of Idaho Falls for their many cost-effective and significant enhancements to the city.
A job well done.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls