Congratulations to the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion Baseball Team. Our family has been involved with American Legion baseball for over 25 years. It has always been a positive in many families and in our communities. It was especially exciting to watch the success of the Bandits as they represented not only the Idaho Falls area but also the Upper Snake River Valley American Legion baseball programs and the great state of Idaho.
We all know that this champion team did not start with American Legion players and coaches but was the product of many volunteer coaches from T-ball, through to Little League and high school, along with communities that help support through donations and time to provide facilities.
It is true that it takes a village to raise a child. Again, congratulations to the Idaho Falls Bandits for their terrific job in bringing the American Legion World Series trophy home to Idaho.
The Rick Hill family
St. Anthony