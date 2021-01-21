Members of the United States Congress: Relevance is the key to motivation. This phrase should now have meaning to all members of Congress that were taken hostage and held against their will during the Jan. 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol. You have now experienced what a vast number of elementary, secondary and college students have experienced in this country. Students, teachers and other school personnel have been murdered, injured and psychologically tortured at the hands of intruders. You were subjected to a horrific experience during the forceful takeover and occupation of the Capitol. You now have something in common with thousands of students that have faced the same situation.
I hope you are now motivated to act and pass legislation to address school violence perpetrated by outsiders and pass sensible gun control legislation regulating the sale and possession of guns and ammunition. Make all the citizens of the United States your highest priority and not special interest groups.
Richard Wagner
Idaho Falls