Alzheimer's disease doesn't strike just the elderly. There are currently 200,000 Americans diagnosed before the age of 65. These people are in desperate need of services like in-home care, transportation and caregiver support. Advocates working for the Alzheimer's Association have asked members of Congress to cosponsor the Younger Onset Alzheimer's Disease Act. This bipartisan proposal would amend the Older Americans Act to serve these families too through our Area Agencies on Aging. I'm hopeful that Congressmen Fulcher and Simpson, as well as Sens. Crapo and Risch will cosponsor this much-needed legislation. Congressman Fulcher is actually a new member on the committee that must approve the legislation.
I know firsthand the urgency of the need for this legislation. Three years ago, my wife Julie was diagnosed with early Alzheimer's at the age of 53. In those three years, the growing demands on time, finances and emotions have required increasing sacrifices from family members and friends. At this age, jobs, family responsibilities and finances are in constant chaos as we pool our resources to care for Julie. Please take a few minutes to support our members of Congress as they join us in the effort enact the policy changes that will address this ongoing public health crisis.
Merrill Huntsman
Idaho Falls