I got to thinking the other day about lawns. Given that we are living in a high desert, semi-arid region, why do we spend so much time, effort and money and use a lot of chemicals, and especially water, just to force something to grow, that, if left alone, wouldn't grow at all?
Lawns certainly aren't "green" in the sense of being eco-friendly, so what is the allure?
Wouldn't it make more sense to plant something that doesn't require a lot of water, does not grow more than a few inches tall (no need to mow), is a good ground cover and may even produce flowers? I don't know what it is, but I've got something like that growing, without permission, in the cracks of my driveway. Surely there must be other similar green plants we could use as a lawn. Maybe with the population growth in the area and the corresponding increased need for water, we might want to re-think what a lawn is. I would be in favor of dandelions if it weren't for the peer pressure.
Anyway, just wondering
Jeff Ring
Idaho Falls