Kevin Cook is our guy for the Idaho State Senate. He will be the only true voice of his constituents; he will not be swayed by third-party special interest groups who are only in it for themselves. Kevin is not one to tell you what you want to hear, or tell you what others want you to believe. He will listen to you with an open heart and mind. Kevin has strong convictions and wants what’s best for all Idahoans, not just a select few.
He has the grit, determination and brainpower to work through very difficult issues with people who may not always agree with him. He believes that better decisions are made knowing all points of view and incorporating solid policies for Idaho and our generations to come. He and his wife Cheri are salt of the earth people. They are the first to offer help in times of need and bring neighbors together. Our state is going to need people just like them to lift all of us up in these difficult times. Please join me in voting by requesting an absentee ballot and voting Kevin Cook, Idaho Senate.
Denise Tuttle
Idaho Falls