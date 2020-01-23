I'd like to encourage all Idahoans to be sure to sign the "Invest in Idaho" ballot initiative. This initiative would put to the voters the question of whether to increase Idaho's education funding by about $600 per student annually by increasing teachers' wages, decreasing class sizes and purchasing classroom materials.
Sadly, Idaho currently ranks second-to-last in state public education funding. Because of this, Idaho has a much higher rate of teacher turnover, with teachers often leaving to teach in neighboring states (like Wyoming) that value education with better funding.
And if you're the sort of person that says, "Well, it was good enough in my day," keep in mind that the share of Idaho personal income dedicated to education is only 75 percent of what it was in 1980.
Do you believe in increasing Idaho's education funding? In order to get this on the ballot in the fall, we need as many signatures as possible in eastern Idaho. But we also need more volunteers to collect signatures.
If you would like to sign or volunteer to collect signatures, please visit reclaimidaho.org.
Chris Valiante
Driggs