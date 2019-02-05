Bannock County was asked by the school district to removing polling/voting from their schools. Some people resent using the church buildings. Some places use private homes or businesses to vote.
Now we will see a big push to build new polling places.
Everyone presently must leave the comfort of their homes in whatever weather to vote, show their ID and finally have their name proclaimed loudly before and after voting.
I have long wanted to vote by mail as Oregon does. A similar law was proposed in our legislature a couple of years ago, but it was blocked by a vote from Rep. Tom Loertscher, one lawmaker from Bonneville County. He will no longer be in office.
Think about this: Mall all ballots to registered voters' home addresses. If they no longer reside there, this mailing is returned to the county without a vote and that registration is canceled. Notify them that they need to reregister and vote at the county by election day. All unregistered persons can do the same thing at the courthouse.
Study and vote your ballots, place them inside a sealed plain envelope, place that inside an outer envelope that is sealed with the voter's signature. Mail or hand deliver it to the county. The seal signature must match your registration card to be counted. If questionable, contact the voter before counting.
Cost savings from eliminating the polls and works should cover the cost of postage both ways. Voter count will increase too.
Lee Winegar
St. Anthony.