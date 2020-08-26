“The opposite of truth is just not a lie. The opposite of truth is chaos.” — BBC, “Silent Witness”
The depravity of the president should alarm all of Idaho’s citizens. We have witnessed the opposite of truth for over three years, and we have chaos. His current attempts to undermine Social Security and the United States Postal Service are most distressing.
Ben Cramer refers to Joe Biden’s “decency. His identification with ordinary, bone-weary, underappreciated Americans. His commitment to them, his compassion for them.” (“What it Takes,” 1988)
I believe Joe Biden’s message appeals to our better angels and hopes. I believe we need a compassionate leader to guide us through the worst pandemic in the history of the world in 100 years.
I am weary of the demons and fears that the president stokes daily. I know I will not change the supposed minds of the president’s true believers. I hope to offer comfort and solace to the many of the independent and undecided citizen voters of our great state.
I urge you to consider and vote for Biden for president on Nov. 3.
Anne Staton Voillequé
Idaho Falls