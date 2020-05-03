Kevin Cook is an admirable man and the best candidate for the Idaho Senate. Kevin is levelheaded and possesses a very logistical thought process. Having owned small businesses, he understands the struggles businesses face today.
Kevin has done a significant amount of database and contract software development. His vast knowledge of technology will be a great asset to him as he serves District 30. Most people do not realize that Idaho’s top industry is electrical equipment, specifically computers and computer components. Kevin already has immense knowledge of technology, and his innovative thought process will help Idaho come out ahead as our economy may take a hit due to COVID-19.
He has many personal working relationships with companies across the state that will be invaluable to him as a senator. Kevin’s easy-going, approachable and down to earth demeanor will make it easy for all of his constituents to reach out to him and make their voices not only heard but listened to. I urge you to vote Kevin Cook Idaho Senate District 30.
Erin M. Bingham
Idaho Falls