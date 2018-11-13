We pretty much agree with Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Chair Mark Fuller’s statement that our country is “governed by a constitution which follows republican principles and laws adopted by representatives not subject to the whim of the majority.”
And, in accordance with the very form of republican government Mr. Fuller cherishes, at least two-thirds of Idaho’s duly elected members of the Idaho Legislature voted in 1911 to add the ballot initiative amendment to the Idaho Constitution. That’s no easy task.
It was then ratified by the voters and added to the Idaho Constitution in 1912. Here’s what Article 3, Legislative Department of the Idaho Constitution says: “The people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws and enact the same at the polls independent of the Legislature. This power is known as the initiative.”
So, thank goodness for our republican form of government. Without it, we Idahoans may never have been given the voter ballot initiative which allowed Prop 2 to pass!
Carrie and Jerry Scheid
Idaho Falls