In a sixth grade classroom some years ago, I asked each student to place all his or her money on top of the desk. Some had little or no money and four had between $5 and $20. I asked the class if they thought we ought to divide all that money up among all of us. Many laughed and agreed, and of course I too laughed, but was unable to agree. Of course the four did not agree. You see, the Constitution protects every individual, yes, even against a majority rule, in his or her constitutional rights.
I then taught a lesson that America is a "Democratic, Republic of Constitutional Law,” and explained what that meant. On many issues all legal, registered, citizens 18 years and older are eligible to vote. After they vote, those candidates who won by a majority of only one or more, will then represent all the rest of us in creating laws, etc., all of which must fall within the parameters, the framework, of the Constitution of the United States of America, as established by our Founding Fathers, Washington, Jefferson Franklin, John and Samuel Adams, Hamilton and Madison, etc.
That Constitution is the supreme law. States, counties, and cities must develop laws that flow within that Constitution. On occasions when there are disputes, various federal courts and eventually, perhaps, the Supreme Court may have to decide the case. Thus, simply put, “America is a Democratic, Republic of Constitutional Law.”
Roger K Barrett
Idaho Falls