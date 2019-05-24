I attended the Eastern Idaho Public Transit Policymakers Discussion on May 21 with Mayor Rebecca Casper, city leaders, and other state and local influencers.
In this informative meeting, various public transit models were presented as possible ways to move forward with public transit in Idaho Falls. Mayor Casper made it clear that in order for policymakers to know what model would be best for this area, they need to hear from the constituents what is needed. They need to know how former TRPTA riders have been affected by the termination of this service.
She ended the meeting with, essentially, a call to action. A request to inform the local policymakers how you used this service and how your life has been impacted by the loss of the service. I agree that in order to move forward with the best model possible for our area, the policymakers and decision makers need to hear from the constituents.
So, please, if you have been affected by the closure of TRPTA – contact your local policymakers. Become part of the discussion as to how best to provide public transportation in our area.
Kathy Harris
Idaho Falls