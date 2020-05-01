I would urge every Idahoan, every American, to contact your representatives in the U. S. Senate and House and urge them to pass legislation to support and continue the operation of the United States Postal Service.
Donald Trump has elected to refuse funding to the USPS largely based on the fact that they often deliver mail/packages from Amazon, owned by a man hated by Trump. This is part of a long-running agenda of the Republican party to privatize the postal service, which will drive up your postal rates for everything from mailing a letter or greeting card to postal money orders. All because our president doesn’t like a guy who is critical of him.
Consider the expanse of Idaho — the distance between areas of population and the distance between mailboxes in rural areas and the labor and dedication of the USPS employees who deliver that mail. Mail a letter in Key West, Florida, — for what, 50 cents? —and four days later it’s in your recipient’s hand. What will that letter cost in a FedEx or UPS envelope?
Since I have lived in Idaho, I have watched out the front window of my house while our USPS mail carrier pulled up to the box, chains on his rear tires, a headband light letting him see, earmuffs and gloves — all to put a letter in our box.
What’s that kind of service and dedication worth?
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls