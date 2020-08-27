The U.S. Postal Service is amazing: I can put a first-class stamp on an envelope, and it will be delivered next door, or a continent away, or at the end of a rural road, or in the wilds of Alaska or half a world away to a military service member. No private business can afford to or will do that.
The USPS is a service; it was never meant to be a business. It provides mail services to everyone, regardless of where they live. Private businesses will not do that. The USPS is a lifeline to millions of people, especially rural folks. It delivers billions of prescriptions, many for veterans. It delivers Social Security checks, pension checks, mail to military service members, tax refunds, official government business correspondence, ballots (military troops routinely vote by mail), a birthday card for grandma, and on and on.
We don’t ask other government services to make a profit. Would you require the U.S. Navy to make a profit?
Slowing down mail delivery puts some people’s health and well being in peril. Slowing down mail delivery puts our voting rights in jeopardy. We need to fund and protect the USPS.
Write and/or call your senators and representatives. Make a fuss. Ask them what they are going to do to fund and protect the U.S. Postal Service. Keep asking and keep pushing. Lives and democracy are at stake.
Pam Lassahn
Idaho Falls