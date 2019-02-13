Recent events should help us contrast the difference between Republicans and Democrats. President Trump gave the State of the Union Address and Representative Cortez, D-N.Y., presented their new green plan. Even experienced Democrats showed disrespect for our president's speech, but stood by smiling as their youngster, Ms. Cortez, led them in an introduction of their new green plan.
Fair-minded citizens should analyze the content and stark contrast between their presentations. Trump gave a good summary of what I have been writing for years. It was one of the best political speeches I've heard. Pollsters gave it a 76 percent favorable rating.
In contrast, most citizens are astonished by the Democrats' green plan. Some are using it for comic relief. It is intuitively obvious to the most casual observer, that it is unreasonable and untenable.
In the parlance of the south, this dog won't hunt.
Even Senator Hirono, D-Hawaii, opines that their green plan would make her commute from Hawaii to DC more difficult. This follows because it eliminates airplanes. Ms. Hirono's criticism is only the tip of this humongous iceberg.
Please learn more about their surreal plan. It isn't boring. Also, support our duly elected president who is becoming Reaganesque.
Stanton Anderson
Idaho Falls