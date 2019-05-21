Millions and millions of refugees are fleeing communist and socialist countries and risking their lives to come to America. Millions of squeaky, outspoken, wheels in America are promoting communism and socialism, but I don’t see any of them fleeing America and heading to Venezuela, Cuba or North Korea. All talk, I guess — squeak, squeak.
A brain is composed of the ability to reason clearly, use common sense and to think logically. I am wondering just who it is that has and doesn’t have a brain, an intellect?
Eldridge Cleaver, head of the Black Panther Party in the '60s and '70s, was an avowed Marxist Communist who promoted revolution in America, and as a fugitive, fled to Cuba and Albania for eight years. When he finally returned to the United States to serve a jail sentence, he told the press, “I would rather be in jail in America than free anywhere else.” Really, he had been there and done that, discovered truth for himself and became a Christian.
Oh that our misguided friends might have some dynamic experience in discovering the realities of communism and socialism. Only in America is found a democratic republic of constitutional law, capitalism and free enterprise, unalienable rights and opportunity. And are we not so very grateful for President Trump who is restoring correct principles of government and draining the swamp bit by bit.
Roger K. Barrett
Idaho Falls