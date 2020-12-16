It should not be a big surprise to the state Legislature that the cost of Medicaid expansion is higher than estimated. The people covered by Medicaid expansion likely have not received adequate medical care for years. Without health insurance, they could not afford it. Indigent care costs have decreased to partially offset the increased cost.
Idaho has a $600 million-plus surplus going into 2021. Rather than a tax cut, use the surplus to cover the increased cost of Medicaid expansion, education and needed infrastructure projects.
Susan Hensley
Idaho Falls