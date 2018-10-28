Something I've been wondering is why our only two options regarding the Medicaid gap are to expand Medicaid or do nothing.
The people in the gap currently qualify for neither Medicaid nor subsidies for purchasing medical insurance. The one solution proposed is to expand Medicaid up to cover these people.
Could we not also expand the subsidies down to cover them instead? And if not, why not? Is it something lawmakers could change?
Since federal deficit spending and/or taxpayers would be footing the bill no matter how these people are covered, it seems very reasonable to explore a cheaper option. Paying for a subsidy for someone should cost much less than paying for the actual medical care for that person.
Until we figure out how to rein in the ludicrous costs in the profit-driven medical industry, I believe expanding the subsidies down to cover people in the gap is a good compromise, that ensures those people worry less about medical care while costing federal taxpayers as little as possible.
Nova McClurg
Ammon