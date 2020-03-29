To Dan Elmore: I don't believe Ric Wasmuth was making a political statement about Trump's handling of the pandemic. Trump has no medical background or any experience of how to handle a surge and rapid integration of a deadly disease. There are many people in our country who could better handle this situation. Trump needs to step back and turn the effort of slowing this pandemic over to people who know what they're doing. That's my positive suggestion. It's not political. I'm worried.
This virus is in charge, not Trump.
Self-isolate, please.
Nell Holtzclaw
Rigby