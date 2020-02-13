The actions of our two senators — Crapo and Risch, who voted during the trial in the Senate not to have any witnesses called when 75% of the American people wanted to hear from them — were despicable, disgusting, a blatant disregard ignoring the wishes of the American people.
They both should be removed from office because we cannot trust them anymore. Mitt Romney was the only Republican man to vote against McConnell's effort to protect Trump. Romney is an honorable man, while the rest of them smell like they have been sprayed by a skunk that has left its winter den early.
Eugene Risbon
Salmon