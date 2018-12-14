Newsweek reports that five of the Republican senators who voted against a bill to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen were receiving money from Saudi lobbyists. Our own senator, Mike Crapo was one of those. Mike is squarely in the Trump camp and, like Trump, his allegiance, his integrity, his loyalty to this nation are negotiable and subject to the whims of those with the most cash to offer.
Saudi Arabia spent about $27 million lobbying in 2017. Department of Justice filings show that the Saudi government has spent almost $7 million on foreign agents in 2018.
Are we just going to keep voting this feckless excuse of a man into office simply because he’s got a big R by his name? And when does taking money from a foreign nation to buy one's vote not constitute treason? Crapo works for us, not the Saudis. If his senatorial salary is not enough maybe he should quit that institution and become a lobbyist for the Saudis or anyone else he’s currently representing. That’s where the big money is anyway.
C’mon, Mike. It’s time to stand up and be counted as a leader, not as a co-conspirator. Grow a spine and quit being a yes man for a wannabe dictator.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls