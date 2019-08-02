For the record, we have never supported open borders, sexual assault by the likes of Harvey Weinstein or expressed hatred of our wonderful, blessed country. On the contrary, it is because we want America to always embrace the values expressed in the Constitution that we discuss issues that threaten those values. Just because people have entered our country illegally does not mean that they should be treated in such inhuman and unchristian ways. We are better than that.
The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees all people the right to free speech. When conservatives incessantly criticized President Obama, we did not tell them to leave the country. When we are critical of Trump’s policies and racist actions, it has absolutely nothing to do with criticizing our country. It is, unfortunately, such a predictable response of those who are unwilling to accept any criticism of Trump to accuse us of being socialists, of hating America and to tell us to leave, to “go back where we came from.” What right do they have to tell us to leave? Your statements attack the First Amendment. Instead of doing this, why not discuss the issues? Listen to what critics of Trump are actually saying. Express your own opinions without personal attacks on others. When citizens then insist that our elected leaders do the same, maybe our country can stop this hyper-partisanship and gridlock and deal with the many serious issues we face.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls