"The first casualty of war is truth," as Hiram Johnson said, and all the letters have shown that!
October marked the longest war in U.S. history. After 17 years in Afghanistan called "Operation Enduring Freedom," $1 trillion has been spent, 2,372 American troops have been killed and returning veterans are committing suicide at the rate of 22 a day. This is proof that the state is a looting and killing machine. I do not believe they died for our freedoms but for corporations, the banks, profits and American empire. Against our founding fathers' advice, we now occupy 140 nations and have more than 700 overseas military bases.
Now comes Veteran's Day, and we will worship all things military and glorify war. Why not celebrate this day by bringing the troops home, minding our own business and defending our borders? Maybe because within the words "support the troops" is the meaning "support the war," an idea no decent American could support.
"If any question why we died, tell them because our fathers lied."
— Rudyard Kipling
Tim Urling
Idaho Falls