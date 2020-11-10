To those who continue to argue for dissolution of the electoral college for the purposes of political or ideological advantage: You are in effect seeking to disenfranchise the votes of millions of your fellow citizens. The founders had good reason to incorporate this system into the electoral process, and it was for those who live in states and regions with more sparse and widely distributed populations to avoid being overwhelmed by smaller, concentrated areas.
Modern elections have demonstrated the wisdom of this as the contrast between such demographics has become dramatically seen. As an example of this situation, in looking over the results of an election that is far from over as I write, such contrast is dramatically revealed from a perusal of the electoral maps of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Minnesota where the more sparely populated rural counties contrast sharply with any significant city or community.
Communities with prominent educational institutions, the supposed citadels of learning that foster educated citizens, stand out in blue. Furthermore, on a continental scale, there is the readily apparent demographic contrast between the immense region between the Sierra and Cascade ranges on the west and the Great Lakes, middle Atlantic and northeastern regions. Even within the latter, the contrast is apparent between the urban and rural interface. Those little communities where I spent much of my early life haven’t lost their soul or identity.
They live on, reflective of an earlier and more formative era and the essence of this land. Here, after much essential living, I have reconnected. All on loan from God.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby