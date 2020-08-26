Chaos, havoc, riots, destruction, defund the police, looting and the Great Reset, the movement to reset the economy. Check it out. Anyone watching? We’re looking at national socialism as Marxists march through our country’s major cities. Every time a country swerves into socialism, it starts with this very method. Violence is their modus operandi.
With our gross domestic product dropping, the fed buying our own debt and printing fiat dollars and the push to have millions of ballots mailed out — not absentee ballots that voters request — all the ingredients are in place for the Marxist Antifa, occupy, BLM Inc. (not the regular nonviolent protesters) to push us out of our republic and into full-blown socialism.
There is no neutral ground in the fight for our liberty, our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. We have to stay engaged. Voting is our civic responsibility. Show up in person or call for an absentee ballot. Show the country we won’t stand for this “progressive” movement, the crusade the Democratic Party supports. Read their websites to learn their policies. The choice is clear.
Lynda A.W. Edwards
Idaho Falls