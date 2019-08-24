Cynicism gone awry
I never thought that this could be possible but one of President Donald Trump’s local critics has sunk to a new low. I’m referring to Ken Martin’s two recent letters to the editor to the Post Register. Martin claims that Trump displayed “no emotion” over recent shooting deaths with his further contention that “our president is spreading this hate and division.”
Millions of viewers saw on TV last week the sincere, heartfelt expression of sympathy to victims from President Trump. Even Trump’s strongest media critics at CNN and MSNBC had to acknowledge that his eulogies in El Paso and Dayton were well presented and in good taste.
Ken Martin and many of his political peers also dislike Trump’s use of the word “invasion” referring to numerous Central American migrants attempting to breach our southern border. Google defines invasion as “an incursion by a large number of people or things into a place or sphere of activity.”
When there’s a strong surge of several thousand people at once trying to penetrate our southern border with many of them having a militant attitude, there is a legitimate cause for concern for our country’s security, which is an invasion by any standard.
It should be noted that there’s a vast difference between honest aliens seeking better lives in the USA versus major criminal elements. All compassionate Americans should be sympathetic to decent foreigners, but immigration laws must be followed, otherwise chaos reigns.
There are serious challenges facing sheriffs, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies. We should be grateful by supporting their effort to protect our country, especially our vulnerable youth.
Bob Ziel
Rigby
Minorities are fellow Americans
The people killed in El Paso and Dayton, including numbers of Latinos and blacks, are our fellow Americans. And those who are not U.S. citizens are still our fellow human beings. As readers know, the El Paso massacre took place at a Walmart, a business that deliberately tries to simulate public space, offering a peaceful, non-judgmental, come-one-come-all environment receptive to what used to be called “the mixing of the races.”
The El Paso murderer stated point-blank that he drove 10 hours to target “Mexicans,” though there are plenty of Latinos anywhere in Texas, including in Dallas, his home at the time of his arrest. So why El Paso?
El Paso earned its place on the white supremacist hit-list because it shows what a successful, racially integrated American city can look like — prosperous, inclusive, free and forward-thinking. Black, Latino and other non-white families want the same things you and I do — mainly a good life for their kids. The NRA’s push for loaded, ready-to-shoot guns being waved around at Idaho county fairs in the wake of these recent massacres is beyond me. Not racist? Prove it.
Chris Norden
Moscow