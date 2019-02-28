Remember when D93 was in crisis because we urgently “needed” a new middle school?
Last year I publicly endorsed D93’s bond for the middle school. The bond passed and the district, in this newspaper, thanked me for my support.
Have you seen even a shovel of dirt turned over? No. Poor district management resulted in no plans in place, and in the selection of architect and construction management with no bids. Maybe we didn’t really “need” that school, after all.
Let’s be clear: the new school should first have been designed, then put out to bid, and finally, built. If D93 was in a crisis, we should have seen dirt moving right after the bond passed.
Now D93 says they "need" to expand Hillcrest and Bonneville High with another huge $38 million bond. D93’s own documents reveal all three district high schools are at only about 80% capacity. Also, remember D93 told us the older schools could not be added onto, and they “needed” a new school. Too many voters swallowed that Koolaid. Hopefully, taxpayers have a longer memory than the administration thinks you do.
Voters, require accountability of the D93 school board and administration. Demand they tell the truth about school capacities and true building needs, that future projects be put out to bid — where architect and contractor have to reveal their pricing before they are selected. Demand more modest schools.
This is how responsible districts treat taxpayers.
Halli Stone
Idaho Falls