As a parent in full support of the recall, I am dismayed by the comments made by those who disagree. They call us “uneducated, uninformed, science deniers.”
When I started collecting signatures in November, per Eastern Idaho Public Health’s dashboard, not one person between the ages of 5-17 had been hospitalized with COVID-19, nor was there evidence of students spreading COVID-19 to their teachers. I spent hours and hours collecting data so that I could make an informed, not just an emotional, argument for kids being physically in school.
I didn’t want to spend my time knocking on hundreds of doors of people I don’t know, but when emailing school board members and even speaking at a school board meeting got me nowhere, I chose to take the action afforded me as a citizen. I could not sit by and watch District 91 cut our high schoolers down to only two days a week in-person education while surrounding school districts were able to keep kids in school four days a week. Healthy kids need to be in school.
It’s OK to have differing opinions. We all have different experiences. No one’s experience or opinion should be canceled because those in power don’t agree. Their decisions have real-life consequences for our kids. Let’s have an actual discussion. I haven’t seen the women on the school board do anything but shut down discussion. They are there to represent us, not to just defer to Superintendent Boland or the teacher’s union.
Jennifer Keathley
Idaho Falls