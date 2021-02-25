Taxpayers in School District 93 are facing a whopping 3% tax hike on their March 9 levy election.
The proposed ballot questions include a $1 million per year increase on their two-year supplemental, going from $5.8 million to $6.8 million each year, and their 10-year plant facilities going from $2.8 million to $3.8 million each year. At the new high rates, that totals $51,600,000 in total proposed property taxes. Put another way: Kept at current spending, the total would have been (just) $39,600,000.
The $12 million hike represents a total increase on these levies of an incredible 30% increase in these taxes.
Voters shouldn’t get lost in terms like levy rates or cost per $100,000. The important numbers here are total property tax requested, and a request for a 30% increase seems offensive to property taxpayers, many of who are facing economic uncertainty and tough times. Vote no on March 9 at your normal polling places, or vote early at the Bonneville County Election Office from Feb. 22-March 5.
Andi Elliott
Hamer