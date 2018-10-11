Ellie Coburn's message of the needs of the dairy farm workers brought out the unfairness in our wage system.
Workers for the yogurt company Chobani make a living wage, have good working conditions and benefits. Their employer is a wonderful example of being a good employer and still being successful at selling his product.
The dairy industry suffers severely in trying to get paid enough for their milk (they provide it to the yogurt company and us) to pay their workers a decent wage. And those workers have poor living conditions and get no benefits. If life were fair, these workers deserve more money because of the difficult working conditions and long hours.
Then, even though they are legal, hard-working people, and still qualify for Medicaid, we want to deny then any additional help. The system is badly broken. Without the dairy workers, we would not have milk for the yogurt company or for us.
Think about it. We should not brag about wonderful, prosperous Idaho, or America, as long as disparities like this exist.
Jackie Jeffrey
Arco