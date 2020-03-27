Mr. Henry claims not to know me?
Henry and I had a running debate over whether Jack Phillips should be criminally prosecuted for claiming First Amendment freedom of conscience protection.
Henry claimed I was a racist liar, an unrepentant Southern segregationist for defending Phillips. He claimed to know me that well.
My First Amendment argument that got Henry so riled was: “There has to be a country where both LGBTTQU and religious people can live free of government persecution. It doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive.”
The U.S. Supreme Court (Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado) sided with Phillips.
Henry submitted this biography posted on his guest editorial, “Dan Henry is a nuclear engineer, serves on the board of directors for the ACLU of Idaho.”
His attacks on First Amendment rights of his fellow citizens were in his official capacity as an ACLU of Idaho director. No Idaho ACLU member ever disagreed publicly with Henry.
I did due diligence in reviewing Henry’s published correspondence before making that claim. Reread his Feb. 9 letter attacking the Post Register editor if anyone has doubts.
Dan Henry doesn’t claim any commonly accepted standard of integrity, honesty or decency for himself. He just libels anyone with a contrary opinion to his. Is he projecting his own moral conduct on others?
Other letter writers recently counseled Henry to be more civil. Maybe, but Dan Henry should never be censored. Let readers see his true character.
Eric Johnson
Idaho Falls