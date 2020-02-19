Readers of this commentary page have likely noticed that Dan Henry and I are at opposite ends of the political spectrum. He’s to the left; I’m to the right. We’ve had our share of public spats the past few years.
I consider robust political debates to be good, actually healthy, thanks to our nation’s First Amendment. Civilized disputes, with minimal rhetoric, are good incentives for readers to entertain serious thoughts on both sides of significant political issues.
What is not so healthy is Dan’s belligerent attitude with numerous uses of strong adjectives and nouns aimed directly at his political adversaries, which sometimes borders on slander. An example of that is his recent broadside hit against R. Chase’s letter of Jan. 31.
Understandably, political debates sometimes become heated, especially at this time in history where we are widely divided as a nation. Nasty personal attacks should be avoided.
Dan admonished the Post Register “to enforce some minimum standard of quality and factual content in (reader’s) letters.” By any measure of professional journalism, this newspaper’s editorial staff is ethical where a lecture from Dan is inappropriate and unwarranted.
Dan Henry, show some civility, please.
Bob Ziel
Rigby