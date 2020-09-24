There’s a bill before the US Senate, introduced by Florida Sens. Rubio and Scott, that will extend daylight saving time until November 2021. While an added hour of late afternoon sunlight allows people from Orlando to San Diego extra time for theme parks, beaches and golf courses, along the northern tier of states we would have the joy of an added hour of morning darkness during the frigid winter months. In Idaho Falls from Dec. 4 to Jan. 30 the sun would not rise before 8:45 a.m. In Boise from Dec. 3 to Feb. 1 the sun would not rise before 9 a.m. And for three weeks in late December to mid-January not before 9:15 a.m.
There is little more dispiriting during the winter than getting up, starting the day and going to work or school in the bone-chilling darkness. We do not need to extend the morning gloom for a bonus afternoon hour to, what, lay a quick nine holes on Christmas Eve, do a little gardening, have the friends over for a cookout? In these climes, we require as much morning sunlight as possible during the winter to be productive. This extended DST will especially impact school children, who will not only get up but stand on the corner waiting for the bus or navigate streets in total darkness.
Even if enacted on a federal level, Idaho could choose to remain on standard time during the winter months. If you agree, please contact Sens. Risch and Crapo and Gov. Little.
Tom DeLia
Idaho Falls