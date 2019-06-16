In Jim Key's recent commentary article, he stated, "I have never heard a Democrat champion true socialism for the United States." I wonder if Key is aware of the Green New Deal which is pure socialism and which has been signed on by 38 Democrats.
Socialism as practiced by the former Soviet Union and China, and now by Venezuela, has resulted in the privation, poverty and death of millions. Key also stated that we are involved in a "rigged" economy that only works for a few. Is he aware of the latest GDP and low unemployment figures which have immense benefits, especially for the middle class and for the minority population? I believe an essay contest or debate on socialism vs. capitalism is very much needed, especially for the benefit of anyone who does not fully understand the dangers of socialism.
Robert Tripp
Ammon