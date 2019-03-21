House Joint Resolution 46 was created by Congress to block President Trump’s declaration of emergency permitting him to move money from budgeted programs to build a wall on the Mexican border. The Resolution addresses the usurpation by the President of Congressional powers of the purse.
In my letter to the editor published March 5, I implored our Congressional delegation of Crapo, Risch and Simpson to vote yea for the resolution. They didn’t. The House passed the resolution 245 to 182. The Senate passed it on March 14 by 59 to 41. Among those 59 yea voters were 12 Republicans, some doing so at great political risk. Among those Republicans choosing preservation of the Constitution’s dictum for the separation of powers between the three branches of government were (ladies first): Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Lee, Enzi, Paul and Rubio.
The president vetoed it on March 15. So our delegation has another opportunity to do right by helping override the veto.
Mitt Romney said, “it’s a question about the balance of power that is core to our Constitution.”
Susan Collins, noting her vulnerability for reelection, stated, “But I’m a United States Senator and I feel my job is to stand up for the Constitution so let the chips fall where they may.”
How about it Idaho delegation – let the chips fall where they may in defense of the Constitution?
Scott Sherman
Idaho Falls